A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Friday to the illegal production of moonshine and other charges and now faces as many as 10 years in prison.
According to Fox13, Willie Necaise Jr., 77, entered the pleas to federal charges of unlawful production of distilled spirits and interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise.
BLACK COMMUNITY LEADERS ASK FOR THE RETURN OF NYPD ANTI-CRIME UNIT
Necaise was arrested in 2018 after Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control agents found evidence of the moonshine operation in his home.
For years, Necaise had traveled out of state and obtained at least 569,775 pounds of sugar, a primary ingredient for moonshine.
According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, authorities determined Necaise had produced more than 74,000 gallons of moonshine without a permit.
Based on those figures, Necaise will be ordered to pay federal and state taxes totaling about $1.2 million for the illegal distillery. He also faces fines of up to $250,000 and as many as three years of post-release supervision, the Sun Herald reported.