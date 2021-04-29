Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot by Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend during the narcotics raid resulting in her March 2020 death, is retiring.

Kenneth Walker claimed he feared the police were intruders during the narcotics raid and shot Mattingly, 48, in the leg. As a result, officers returned fire, ultimately killing Taylor, 26. Walker was not injured.

Mattingly subsequently filed a lawsuit against Walker last year, Law Officer reported.

LMPD confirmed Mattingly’s retirement to Fox News on Thursday, saying he has preliminary plans to leave the department on June 1.

Mattingly’s attorney, Kent Wicker, shared a Wednesday statement from the sergeant announcing his retirement.

“Serving as a police officer for the past 21 years has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life,” Mattingly said. “Having this opportunity in the city I grew up in and love has made that choice an even greater honor. I’ve never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville.”

He added that it is his “hope and prayer, that moving forward,” Louisville “can heal and unite.”

“My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come. The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision,” he said, referencing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Monday announcement that the Justice Department could be investigating the Taylor raid.

“I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner,” Mattingly continued.

Mattingly had previously sent an email criticizing the police chief and Louisville mayor for failing police “in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses,” according to the Associated Press.

Mattingly is in the process of writing a book about the deadly shooting titled: “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.”

LMPD was already experiencing “blue exodus.” Now there is one more to add to the tally.