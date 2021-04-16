Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Louisville, KY – Simon & Schuster put out a statement late Thursday clarifying it won’t be involved in the distribution of a book by one of the Louisville police officers connected to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a search warrant service, according to Fox News.

Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, 48, is in the process of writing the book, titled: “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.” The book will be edited and published this fall by the Tennessee-based Post Hill Press. Simon & Schuster had intended to distribute the book until today’s announcement.

“Like much of the American Public earlier today, Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement. “We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book.”

Mattingly was one of several Louisville officers who executed a warrant on Taylor’s apartment in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020 in connection with a series of drug raids. Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, shot at the officers and struck Mattingly.

The officers fired back and Taylor was struck multiple times. She later died.