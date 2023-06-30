Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A suspect was fatally shot when he tried to carjack an undercover police officer in a Louisville neighborhood as members of the department’s Fugitive Unit were looking for a man wanted in a prior shooting, Law Officer reported earlier this month.

The deadly encounter took place about 1:34 p.m. Monday, June 19, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Two members of the detail working plainclothes were in the area of 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue looking for a man wanted in a non-fatal shooting that occurred in May, WLKY News reported.

Louisville Chief Jacquelyn Gwin-Villaroel said a male suspect in his 20s, armed with a handgun, tried to carjack the undercover personnel of the unmarked police car.

“Officer Hayden was approached by an armed individual on foot, wearing a mask who opened the driver’s side front door and pointed a gun at the officer,” reported Breaking 911. “Officer Hayden fired several rounds from his service weapon, causing the subject, 21-year-old Mark Jaggers Jr. to drop the gun and fall backward.”

The suspect was subsequently transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kentucky State Police recently released bodycam footage of the shooting, which is embedded below.

WARNING: Graphic violence, viewer discretion advised.

“The officer who fired his weapon is a 10-year veteran with LMPD,” said Chief Gwin-Villaroel.

The Kentucky State Police is handling the ongoing officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigation.

The man originally sought by undercover officers for the shooting that occurred in May later surrendered to authorities.

