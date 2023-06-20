Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A suspect was fatally shot when he tried to carjack two undercover police officers in a neighborhood as they searched for a man who was involved in a prior shooting, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The deadly encounter took place about 1:34 p.m. Monday, LMPD said. Two members of the Fugitive Unit were in the area of 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue looking for a man wanted in a prior non-fatal shooting, WLKY News reported.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwin-Villaroel of the Louisville Metro Police Department said a male suspect in his 20s, armed with a handgun, tried to carjack the undercover personnel of their unmarked police car.

During the attempted carjacking, one of the undercover officers fired and struck the perpetrator. The suspect was subsequently transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The officer who fired his weapon is a 10-year veteran with LMPD,” said Chief Gwin-Villaroel.

The Kentucky State Police will be handling the officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigation. No other details regarding the OIS were released by KSP.

The man originally sought by undercover officers for a shooting that occurred in May later surrendered to authorities.

