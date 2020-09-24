UPDATE:

Two police officers were shot in Louisville on Wednesday night as protesters flocked to the streets to rally against the death of Breonna Taylor, authorities said.

Shortly after a police news conference, reports emerged on social media that a third police officer may have been injured.

The two police victims confirmed by authorities were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Interim Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said in a short news conference around 10 p.m. ET.

“One is alert and stable, the other officer is currently undergoing surgery and stable,” Schroeder said, adding that one suspect was in custody. The suspect was not identified and potential charges were not available.

One officer was shot in the abdomen, below a bulletproof vest, while the other was shot in a thigh, sources told the Courier-Journal of Louisville.

Schroeder said the shootings happened at the intersection of First and Broadway. It was unclear whether the protests played a role in the shootings, FOX reported.

“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” he told a reporter. “I think the safety of our officers and the community we serve is of utmost importance.”

A third officer reportedly suffered minor injuries but wasn’t shot, a reporter with WGCL-TV in Atlanta reported. The station reported that two civilians also were shot.

Demonstrators turned out in droves hours after a grand jury handed down charges against one of three officers involved in the March raid inside Taylor’s apartment — with none of the charges directly involving Taylor’s death.

The local branch of the FBI said on Twitter that its SWAT team responded to an officer shooting and was assisting in the investigation.

———

Original report:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Officer has been shot in downtown Louisville amid protests in response to the Breonna Taylor decision.

Metrosafe confirmed to WDRB News that an officer had been shot at Brook and Broadway sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The news was also confirmed by LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington in an emailed statement.

No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.

———

UPDATE: Fox News’ Sean Hannity reported on live TV that LMPD has now confirmed that two officers have been shot. No further details were currently available.

