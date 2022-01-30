Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Louisville Metro Council Member who referred to Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, as “hero” has been appointed to be a circuit court judge.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the appointment of Louisville Metro Council Member Jessica Green to a vacant circuit court judge position in Jefferson County, WFPL reported.

Green has represented District 1 in the city since 2015. She’s also a practicing attorney focused on family law. She previously worked for the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney in the Domestic Violence Unit, and she’s now a private attorney. Green will replace Division 9 Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman, who resigned effective Jan. 1, according to the news outlet.

All of that sounds nice. However, retired Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has a different perspective of the woman.

Mattingly suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when Louisville Metro police officers served the narcotic-related search warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment AFTER they issued a knock-notice.

Walker opened fire on police, thus drawing return gunfire, which ultimately killed Taylor on March 13, 2020.

Mattingly expressed brief commentary on Green’s appointment by the Democrat governor.

“I honestly do my best to be positive, but Kentucky’s wonderful @GovAndyBeshear just used an executive order to appoint this woman to our circuit court. She called Kenneth Walker a ‘hero’ for shooting me. Can’t make this stuff up,” he said in a Tweet.

I honestly do my best to be positive, but Kentucky’s wonderful @GovAndyBeshear just used an executive order to appoint this woman to our circuit court. She called Kenneth Walker a “hero” for shooting me. Can’t make this stuff up. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/QrD1ljOOBX — John Mattingly (@SgtMattingly) January 30, 2022

Judges in Jefferson County Circuit Court hear civil cases involving more than $5,000, as well as felony and capital offense cases, according to WFPL.

With the reckless comment attributed to her, law enforcement officials should not expect fair and impartial judicial decisions in her new role.

RELATED