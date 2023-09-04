Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Julio Urías was taken into custody Sunday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department said he was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Urias, 27, a top starting pitcher in the Dodgers rotation was booked Sunday night and later released on $50,000 bond, according to inmate records, KTLA reported.

LAPD did not release details of the arrest. However, the L.A. Times reported the incident allegedly occurred at BMO Stadium in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, where LAFC soccer team played Inter Miami CF. Urías was among the many celebrities who attended the game where star Lionel Messi played.

This is the second domestic violence arrest in four years for Urías. In 2019 he received a 20-game suspension from Major League Baseball for the offense in which he was accused of pushing a woman. Prosecutors eventually dropped charges in lieu of a diversion counseling program.

The Dodgers will travel to Miami to begin a series against the Marlins that begins on Tuesday. The team said Urias is prohibited from traveling with the team while the investigation is underway.

Urias is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.