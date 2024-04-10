Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Julio Urias was a star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was arrested last year on felony charges of domestic violence. The case was reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, yet ultimately referred to the L.A. city attorney for prosecution. On Monday, charges were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the city attorney’s office.

Urias, 27, now an ex-Dodger, was charged with one count of spousal battery, one count of false imprisonment, one count of assault and two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship. All charges were filed as misdemeanor’s, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told ESPN.

Urias, who is currently a free agent, is scheduled to be arraigned May 2. He has pitched his entire MLB career with the Dodgers.

The hurler was arrested for felony domestic violence Sept. 3, 2023 at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami played LAFC that night in a Major League Soccer match attended by many celebrities, Law Officer previously reported.

On the night he was arrested, Urías “pushed his wife against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders,” according to the L.A. DA’s charge evaluation worksheet. The document also stated that neither his wife’s injuries nor Urías’ “criminal history justify a felony filing.”

As a result of the decision, the case was turned over to the L.A. city attorney who ultimately chose to file misdemeanor charges.

Urias was arrested during the playoff run at the end of the baseball season. This was the second domestic violence arrest in four years for the southpaw pitcher and the Dodgers quickly cut ties with him as he was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

In 2019, Urias received a 20-game suspension from MLB for an offense in which he was accused of pushing a woman. Prosecutors eventually dropped charges in lieu of a diversion counseling program.

MLB has yet to take action against Urias for the latest domestic violence allegation, though he is likely facing another lengthy suspension.

Hence, the 27-year-old star of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series run is currently a free agent. Had it not been for the domestic violence arrest, he would have surely cashed in on a lucrative contract in free agency.

Prior to his arrest, the market for a left-handed pitcher with his pedigree would have likely paid him $25-$30 million per year. However, he is currently getting shutout as teams wait to see what kind of suspension he will receive from MLB and whether or not he will ultimately be jailed for the criminal offense.

Urias was the only 20-game winner during the 2021 season and was the recipient of the Warren Spahn Award in back-to-back seasons. During his 8-year MLB career he is 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA, according to ESPN stats. He also pitched for Mexico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.