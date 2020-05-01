LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department under the leadership of Chief Keith Humphrey has been filled with turmoil and strife.

On Thursday Law Officer published an editorial questioning his ability to lead the men and women of LRPD. Read it here.

Now, the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police has called upon Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to initiate an investigation of the man he placed in power. Law Officer would be surprised if anything substantive occurred with the FOP request since Scott appeared to have a litmus test for the new chief of firing Officer Charles Starks when Humphrey was originally hired in 2019.

The below press information was released by the Little Rock FOP:

The relationship between labor and management in law enforcement organizations is predicated on the existence of a system of rules that govern disputes and the results of those disputes. These rules are enumerated in the Statement of Agreement between the City of Little Rock and the Fraternal Order of Police. Retaliatory actions carried out by management undermine the trust that must exist, in order for opposing sides of an issue to work together for the good of the organization and the citizens it serves.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police vehemently condemns retaliatory actions taken by management against our members, and we will not allow it to occur without a fight. The allegations made against Chief Humphrey are very serious in nature, and they should be heard in a court of law. Additionally, however, the Chief of Police should be held to the same, if not higher standard for his behavior in the daily course of his duties. Given the nature of the allegations made against Chief Humphrey, The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police is calling on Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to initiate an investigation into these allegations in the interest of transparency and accountability, to determine if the policies of the Little Rock Police Department or the City of Little Rock have been violated.

The mayor’s office responded to the FOP’s letter, apparently discounting their well documented concerns.

According to KARK, a spokesperson for the city says the Mayor has, “confidence in his police Chief.”

If Scott has confidence in his chief of police, he clearly does not have any consideration for his police department or its members.