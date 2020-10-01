Law Officer has spent the last year providing very troubling details on Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and the multiple lawsuits and complaints that have been filed on him for activities ranging from allegedly owing credit card companies thousands, sexual harassment, retaliation, & dishonesty just to name a few.

Frankly, in our 20 years in media, we’ve never seen anything like it.

The next chapter in this sad saga should have been expected. On Wednesday, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against members of his command staff, multiple officers and the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police.

You heard that right. He’s essentially suing everyone that has either sued or had a complaint against him.

According to KATV, Attorney Mike Laux, said that more than 24 defendants engaged in a widespread, orchestrated conspiracy to have Humphrey fired or “run out of town.”

The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, alleges violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, as well as abuse of process, defamation and civil conspiracy.

You read that right…..“Widespread, orchestrated conspiracy…”

Granted, those are some fancy words but to believe and even convince a jury of it, will be one heck of a job.

Lawsuits from multiple officers, of different ranks, citing different reasons, with very little to gain.

Trust us, there is not much to gain to sue your own police chief.

Our sources in Little Rock are some of the most honest, trustworthy individuals that we know and that brings us to Laux’s other statement.

“Rest assured, Chief Humphrey has nothing to hide.”

Nothing to hide?

That better be true because there’s nothing better to get the truth out there than a federal lawsuit and the discovery that comes with it.

We wonder if Chief Humphrey has considered that?

Time will tell and one thing is for sure. the battle in Little Rock isn’t ending anytime soon.