SEATTLE — A left-wing Seattle council member’s claims that the fatal weekend shooting in the area protesters have designated the “CHOP” zone may have been the work of right-wing agitators. Nevertheless, the meritless assertions were checked by Mayor Jenny Durkan, witnesses, and protest organizers.

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant speculated Saturday in a statement, without citing evidence, that the murder of a 19-year-old man was a possible “right-wing attack.”

“Though we await confirmation of the details of the killing, there are indications that this may have been a right-wing attack,” said Sawant, who represents the Capitol Hill neighborhood where demonstrators have cordoned off several blocks and occupied a police precinct. The area has been dubbed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP.

Conservative & corporate media, locally & nationally, have whipped up right-wing hate by completely misrepresenting peaceful protest occupation. They're continuing to do so even now, falsely claiming that this shooting proves CHOP is descending into chaoshttps://t.co/TWi2rghibm — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 20, 2020

Sawant further blamed President Trump and “conservative and corporate media outlets” for misrepresenting the occupation zone as chaotic and stoking “right-wing hate,” FOX News reported.

However, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan released a statement saying it is too early to speculate on what led to the shooting or who committed it, KOMO News reported.

“It is premature to determine or speculate about the cause of the shooting, or the perpetrators, including whether it was connected or related to any of the protests occurring on Capitol Hill,” the statement said.

Further deflating Sawant’s assertion is Jake Scheels, who has broadcast from within the area on Facebook Live. He told the station that the situation escalated after people partying in the street set off fireworks. He also said alcohol may have played a role and did not see anything like Sawant described in her statement.

Sawant is also the council member who allowed protesters inside a locked City Hall after hours nearly two weeks ago. In doing so, she encouraged the life-disrupting anarchy being witnessed today.

CHOP organizers said in a statement obtained by KING-TV that those involved in the shooting may have known each other and “the situation escalated because of gang affiliations,” although police have not confirmed that gangs were involved in the shooting.