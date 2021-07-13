Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SEATTLE – Marcel Long was wanted by police for the murder of Lorenzo Anderson, which occurred in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone last summer. On Monday, the 19-year-old was arrested by Seattle Police Department and US Marshals for first-degree murder, Post Millennial reported.

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Marcel Long, 18. Prosecutors have filed charges against Long for fatally shooting a 19-year-old man near the CHOP on June 20th: https://t.co/JfSVZDaoiY pic.twitter.com/v0rwTPSMND — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 6, 2020

The feds announced the joint-venture that led to Long’s arrest in a press statement. “Earlier today, the US Marshals led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, arrested Marcel Long, 19, for 1st degree murder. Long, who was wanted by the Seattle Police Department for a shooting death that occurred near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest ‘CHOP’ Zone in June of 2020, was arrested while walking along S. 216th Street near 14th Avenue S. in Des Moines, Washington.”

“During the investigation, members of the PNVOTF developed information that Long was staying at an apartment complex nearby. Law Enforcement identified Long, and after a brief foot chase occurred, he was taken into custody and transported to the Seattle Police Department,” the press release stated.

SPD and US Marshals arrested a 19-year-old man today in Des Moines, WA in connection with a fatal June 20, 2020 shooting in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” Suspect has been booked into King County Jail. More details as they become available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 12, 2021

Chief Deputy US Marshal Richard Craig said, “The US Marshals Service and its task force partners will not tolerate such violence in our communities. We are committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of calm to the community.”

Anderson was one of two teens killed in the armed occupation zone of Seattle on June 20 of last year. Police and other first responders were blocked from entering the crime scene under threat of prolonged violence. Self-appointed activist ‘medics’ transported Anderson by private vehicle to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Long was booked at the King County Jail. His bail was set at $2 million.

