One person was killed and another injured when a shooting erupted in Seattle’s autonomous zone early Saturday.

What is known as “CHAZ,” is “cop free” but after the shooting, law enforcement has responded.

According to the New York Post, Seattle police are on the scene of the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, gathering spent shell casings and assembled in riot gear at the border.

Both victims had been driven by private vehicles to a local hospital, according to a blog post.

A man lays unconscious inside the #CHAZ/#CHOP. A protestor calling herself “The Guardian” calls out for “street medics” pic.twitter.com/6GbL3EeTfJ — SEATTLE CHAZ (@ACAB_CHAZ) June 20, 2020

Videos recorded inside CHAZ showed volunteers scrambling to help the victims.

Police confirmed the shooting in a Twitter post Saturday, but offered no additional details.

BREAKING: Deadly shooting inside the #CHAZ/#CHOP last night. This is the latest in a line of #ANTIFA brutality cases within the new autonomous zone pic.twitter.com/JV646iGkRH — SEATTLE CHAZ (@ACAB_CHAZ) June 20, 2020

Seattle police had abandoned the six-block area following threats to torch the East Precinct on June 8, following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.