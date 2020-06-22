Seattle police officers had a horrible time trying to get to a homicide victim who was present in the CHOP zone–Capitol Hill Organized Protest; a six block area overrun by anarchists.

It got me pondering some questions I’d like to ask Mayor Jenny Durkin.

What is the threshold required for Seattle Police to respond inside the CHOP zone? Assuming it’s the potential for loss of life, why does city leadership fail to recognize the degradation and destruction occurring within this six block area as being the equivalent to loss of life in many other ways?

Why do Seattle Police risk their safety to respond to a homicide scene inside the CHOP zone, when they will not take the same risks—due to Mayor Durkin’s decisions—to protect businesses (livelihoods) that are being destroyed, thus creating a crisis that can slowly kill a person?

Would you consider an act of rape as the potential for loss of life? Would you respond to this type of call? Do you see how the CHOP zone facilitates crimes of this nature?

It is not unusual for violent crime victims to suffer extreme trauma, which can lead to substance abuse and suicide. Do you understand that your inaction is facilitating this reality?

The consequences from financial devastation can often lead to substance abuse and suicide. With the current occupation occurring on the heels of COVID-19 closures, surely business owners in the area are desperate. Therefore, is the leadership in Seattle taking that into consideration?

Why is this called a protest when it’s clearly anarchy?

Why do acts of an anarchist participating in the CHOP zone have more value than safety for (taxpaying) residents and business owners whose rights have been violated in a dozen different ways?

Does an anarchist have more rights than residents and business owners? How? Why? Where do they derive?

How can the government entity in Seattle abdicate their responsibility to law abiding citizens caught inside the CHOP zone in order to appease anarchists?

What kind of legal fallout will occur?

How many lawsuits will be filed against the City of Seattle due to their ambivalence toward the ongoing crimes that are occurring due to the takeover of this area?

What does civil liability mean in Seattle?

How much taxpayer money is being used to support the anarchy? i.e. hazmat waste, human resources, logistics, materials and supplies, etc.?

Is it possible that lost business revenue, current emergency funding by the city, as well as future lawsuits could lead to bankruptcy for Seattle?

Do you plan to waive business licensing fees for SBOs impacted by the city’s passivity?

What if the anarchists decide to take up permanent residency?

When will Seattle reclaim the CHOP zone for the city if anarchists refuse to leave?

How will police reclaim the area if force is required?

Will the mayor restore less lethal options for police officers if they need to reclaim the property by force?

Does the mayor believe her passive approach is solving problems?

Does the mayor see the avalanche of new problems being developed through appeasement?

Does the mayor think the voters of Seattle support her position?

Sound off Law Officer readers. What questions would you like to ask Mayor Durkin?

– Jim McNeff