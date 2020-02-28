LOS ANGELES – There is speculation that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared graphic images of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

As a result, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the “matter is being looked into,” following multiple inquiries by the Times.

Two days after the Jan. 26 crash, first responders were talking about how images of victims’ remains and the debris field were being shared, a source told the newspaper.

Moreover, the source said they saw one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation.

It’s not clear whether deputies actually snapped the images at the scene or received them from someone else, the New York Post reported.

It’s also unclear how widely the photos were shared or who exactly was involved.

The NBA legend, 41, his daughter Gianna and seven others — Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan — died when Bryant’s helicopter collided with a Calabasas hillside amid dense fog.

The group had been on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the chopper.