LOS ANGELES – Legendary funny guy Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after he suffered injuries from a car fire over the weekend, according to reports.

Leno was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his many automobiles unexpectedly burst into flames, TMZ reported. The left side of the comedian’s face was burned, but the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear,” a source told the news outlet.

The lovable comedian had to pull out of a Sunday performance at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas due to the incident, according to multiple sources, KTLA reported.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” according to an email read to attendees of the conference, which People obtained on Monday.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno is recovering at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. The optimistic performer commented on his injuries.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the former “Tonight Show” host said in a statement to Variety Monday morning.

Leno owns a legendary automobile collection that boasts over 180 exotic cars, hypercars and museum-grade artifacts. “Put simply, nobody else in the world has a space-age McLaren P1 parked near their antique fire engine,” reported U.S. News earlier this year.

The Hollywood icon also hosts a YouTube channel that says, “Jay Leno’s Garage is the place where Jay shares his passion for all things automotive.”

