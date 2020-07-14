LAS VEGAS — A mother, who was driving 121 mph moments before a collision that killed her 1-year-old son, was impaired, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sunday evening, callers reporting the collision to law enforcement said the baby was thrown from the car and showed no signs of life, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.

The baby was identified as Royce Jones, according to the news organization.

Laruen Prescia, 23, of Las Vegas, was facing multiple charges including DUI resulting in death, felony reckless driving and abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child, Fox 5 reported.

Prescia was behind the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Sonata when she struck a 2011 Nissan Sentra being driven by a woman, 36, who suffered minor injuries, police said in a news release. The Nissan was making a turn at the time.

LVMPD said 2.5 seconds before the crash, Prescia’s vehicle reached a max speed of 121 mph, Fox 5 reported.

Officers on scene said she had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the station citing the arrest report.

A man at the scene who said he was the baby’s father told police that Prescia said she would beat him home, then began speeding, the station reported.

He told police that after the crash he ran to his son who was still in his car seat.