BOTHELL, Wash. — Two officers were shot – one fatally — after a police pursuit Monday night in Bothell.
The chase began around 9:40 p.m. as officers tried to stop a black sedan along westbound SR 522, but the driver failed to yield, KIRO reported.
After a short chase, the fleeing driver struck a man on a scooter and crashed through a center median in the 10300 block of Woodinville Drive, Aaron Snell with Everett Police said, according to KOMO News.
At that point, gunfire was exchanged as the driver got out and ran from the car, Snell said. Backup officers arrived at the scene to find one officer had been killed and a second was wounded. He was rushed to Harborview along with the scooter rider, Snell said.
A manhunt ensued as several police agencies and police K9s converged on the area looking for the suspect. He was located around 3:20 a.m. hiding on a rooftop and arrested without further incident.
“As you can imagine, this is the most horrific thing police officers can deal with,” Bothell police Capt. Mike Johnson said. “When these types of events happen, police officers all want to help out and pitch in, so thankful for all their help.”
“I’ve worked here over 25 years and we’ve never had an officer shot,” Johnson said. “So, this is some uncharted territory for us and it’s going to be a rough couple days for our organization.”
The officer who survived the gun battle is said to have non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital Tuesday morning. The rider of the scooter was listed in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was “heartbroken” about the incident in a social media post.
I'm heartbroken about what's happening in Bothell tonight. My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families.
— Mason Thompson (@electmasont) July 14, 2020
- Washington officer killed, another wounded after pursuit - July 14, 2020
- Car Dealer Stands Up For Law Enforcement, Offers Free Oil Changes In 2020 - July 14, 2020
- Arkansas police officer shoots, kills fellow officer through his door - July 14, 2020