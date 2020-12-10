GARY, Ind. – A man has died after exchanging gunfire with a lieutenant during an attempted execution of a court order Thursday in Gary, police said.

At around noon, a sheriff’s lieutenant, 59, was executing a seizure of property court order at a home in the 600 block of Hanley Street in Gary, WGN reported.

The lieutenant, who is a 30-year law enforcement veteran of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, was shot by a man in his 20s after he didn’t answer the door, police said.

The lieutenant then returned fire and struck the man at least once. Police said the suspect then fled from the residence, but collapsed a short distance away. He was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital, where he was prounced dead.

The lieutenant was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to WGN.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has requested Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting. The identity of the wounded lieutenant was not disclosed.