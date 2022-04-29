No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Illinois deputy dies after being struck by suspect vehicle during chase

The deputy was a member of the Knox County Sheriff's Office

Illinois deputy

The suspect crashed into a field after fatally striking the deputy. He was taken into custody following a brief foot chase. (Screenshot KWQC)

April 29, 2022
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. – An Illinois deputy was struck and killed by a suspect fleeing from law enforcement officers during a vehicle pursuit, according to reports.

A deputy from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was hit by the suspect vehicle while setting out spike strips, according to the Illinois State Police.

The chase began when Galesburg police responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun at the Circle K gas station about 8:00 a.m Friday. Officers tried to detain the man, but he fled north on U.S. Highway 150, KWQC reported.

According to troopers, the deputy set up spike strips at an intersection in Henry County when he was fatally struck by the fleeing suspect.

The vehicle then crashed into a field north of the intersection and law enforcement officers arrested the individual after a brief foot pursuit, NBC 15 reported.

Illinois deputy
A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and killed by a fleeing suspect vehicle Friday morning. (Screenshot KWQC)

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.

“We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers,” ISP said in a press release. “The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers, and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead.”

The name of the deputy and of the suspect involved have not been released at this time.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Continue Reading
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

MUST READ

Load More

JOIN THE FIGHT

SAFEGUARD RECRUITING

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com