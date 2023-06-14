Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – A school bus overturned on Interstate 94 (Dan Ryan Expressway) in Chicago Tuesday afternoon, leading to the injuries of six students, according to reports.

The rollover crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 35th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Officials with City Baptist Schools, a Christian school based in Hammond, Indiana, told local news outlets that six students were riding on the bus when it lost control and flipped, Fox News Digital reported.

Illinois State Police said the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. It was unclear what made the carrier with students aboard overturn.

Chicago fire officials said the children, between the ages of 12 and 16, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center. Each one is expected to make a full recovery. The bus driver declined treatment at the scene, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Expressway lanes remained closed for about an hour prior to the evening commute until the bus could be towed from the scene.

The bus was traveling in rainy conditions, yet the Illinois State Police have not yet released details regarding what caused the single-vehicle collision.