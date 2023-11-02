SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois State Police released video of a trooper who was shot by a gunman last week. The man is also suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend who was a Chicago school teacher.
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 10:47 p.m., Illinois State Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green conducted a traffic stop involving 37-year-old Cristobal Santana, in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield, CBS Chicago reported.
In the dashcam video released Tuesday by Illinois State Police, Santana hops out of the car and raises his handgun before firing 10 rounds at Trooper Chapman-Green.
Chapman-Green was struck multiple times. Santana fled as the trooper managed to get to a place of safety across the parking lot. Afterward, he gets up and sways, before two Good Samaritans come to assist.
Chapman-Green was rushed to the hospital. He reportedly suffered facial injuries and skull fractures, which caused a brain bleed, family members told CBS Chicago.
In another dashcam video a few hours later, a car hits Santana – and troopers were able to take him into custody.
Santana is a also suspected of murdering 37-year-old Adrianna Lopez a week ago Sunday night. She was an elementary school teacher in Chicago. The woman’s family said Santana was her ex-boyfriend.
Prior to release of the dashcam video, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly recalled each of the trooper’s injuries as his family stood teary-eyed nearby. He called the trooper’s recovery to this point “miraculous.”
“I have always told Kody that I’m proud of the man and Illinois state trooper that he is,” said Chapman-Green’s fiancée, Maddy Kinsel. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of him than I am right now.”
Family members said Chapman-Green is eager to recover and get back to his dream job as a state trooper.
“No doubt he’s got the heart of a trooper,” said Commissioner Kelly.
Santana faces multiple charges in the shooting of Chapman-Green, including attempted first-degree murder. He also remains in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the time he was arrested, CBS Chicago reported.
Thus far, Santana has not yet been formerly charged with his ex-girlfriend’s homicide. The Chicago Police Department said the case is still under investigation.