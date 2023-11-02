Prior to release of the dashcam video, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly recalled each of the trooper’s injuries as his family stood teary-eyed nearby. He called the trooper’s recovery to this point “miraculous.”

“I have always told Kody that I’m proud of the man and Illinois state trooper that he is,” said Chapman-Green’s fiancée, Maddy Kinsel. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of him than I am right now.”

Family members said Chapman-Green is eager to recover and get back to his dream job as a state trooper.

“No doubt he’s got the heart of a trooper,” said Commissioner Kelly.

Santana faces multiple charges in the shooting of Chapman-Green, including attempted first-degree murder. He also remains in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the time he was arrested, CBS Chicago reported.

Thus far, Santana has not yet been formerly charged with his ex-girlfriend’s homicide. The Chicago Police Department said the case is still under investigation.