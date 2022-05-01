Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – Two carjacking suspects died after jumping into a river as they tried to elude officers during a police pursuit in Chicago early Saturday morning. Three other suspects were arrested when the chase terminated with a crash, according to reports.

Troopers of the Illinois State Police and officers of the Chicago Police Department chased after a white Rolls Royce about 4:40 a.m. after being notified of an armed carjacking, which occurred in the 18th District, state police said, according to the Chicago-Sun Times.

ISP said troopers and officers continued to track the vehicle until five suspects abandoned the Rolls Royce and hopped into a black Infiniti as they continued to flee police.

The car eventually crashed during the pursuit and law enforcement personnel were able to apprehend three of the offenders. However, two remaining suspects jumped into the Little Calumet River in their effort to get away, NBC Chicago reported.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to assist with the search for the duo about 5:10 a.m. Both bodies were recovered and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The deceased men were identified as Amos Gibson, 27, and Curtis Hicks, 21, by the local medical examiner, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The other three suspects were not identified.

