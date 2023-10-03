Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and elsewhere are wearing mourning bands around their badges after a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed while responding to a call of domestic violence late Sunday night.

Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, was gunned down about 11:30 p.m. during a domestic related call in the Hardin Valley area, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday evening, WATE reported.

KCSO said deputies responded to the 3200 block of Denver Lane where they encountered “an armed individual” at the residence. Preliminary information indicates that shots were fired by both the individual and “at least one of the deputies,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

After being struck by gunfire, Deputy Blakely was transported to UT Medical Center where he died of his injuries. A large contingent of law enforcement personnel soon gathered at the hospital.

A person identified as 30-year-old Matthew Logan Rose was pronounced dead at the shooting scene, TBI announced.

“We are in the very early stages of answering a lot of questions and most importantly, caring for the Blakely Family and our Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family. That will remain our focus in the many days to come,” a press statement from KCSO said.

Sheriff Spangler noted, “I want make it clear that Officer Blakely is a hero. He lived as a hero and he died a hero.”

KPD officers have been authorized to wear mourning bands over their badges in honor of @knoxsheriff deputy Tucker Blakely, who was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday night. Our thoughts are with Deputy Blakely’s family, friends and KCSO colleagues. pic.twitter.com/EoHd2Krhv8 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 3, 2023

Blakely was a graduate of Powell High School and a U.S. Military Veteran. Following his military service, he graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021. He is survived by his wife and five-year-old son.

His brother, Ty Blakely, is the Mayor of Maynardville, Tennessee, WATE reported.