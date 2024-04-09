Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An Apple Air Tag was credited with helping police track down and arrest a convicted felon who was out of custody on bond, and is now accused of shooting a man in Nashville during a carjacking over the weekend.

Thomas Pointer, 26, was taken into custody on Sunday after police say he shot a 33-year-old male victim during a carjacking near the intersection of E. Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike, WZTV Nashville reported.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Pointer was out of custody on bond from a previous case when he reportedly shot and seriously wounded a man while stealing his Nissan Versa on Sunday.

However, the Nissan left “breadcrumbs” for investigators to track due to an Apple Air Tag that had been placed inside the automobile.

When police found Pointer and arrested him, he was reportedly in possession of two handguns as well as 228 oxycodone pills.

Pointer has previously been convicted of robbery and felony evading from a 2019 arrest, according to MNPD.

Furthermore, in October 2023, Pointer was taken into custody after he was found unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

Following Pointer’s arrest on Sunday, he’s been charged with aggravated robbery, felony drug possession, two counts of unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, and unlawful gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to WZTV.

Pointer was booked into jail and his bond was set at $95,000.