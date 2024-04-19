Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRANKLIN, Tenn. Grammy-award-winning singer Mandisa, who launched her career as a contestant on season five of “American Idol,” has died, her representatives confirmed on Friday.

Mandisa, 47, whose full name is Mandisa Lynn Hundley, rose to stardom after placing ninth on “American Idol” in 2006. She went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2014 for “Overcomer.” She was found dead on Thursday in her Nashville-area home, The Tennessean reported.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” her representative said in a statement to NBC News. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Franklin Police Department said officers were involved in an active death investigation Friday, but no further details were immediately released.

“What I can confirm is that our officers responded to a residence for a death investigation Thursday evening, and its being actively investigated,” Franklin Police Department spokesperson Max Winitz wrote in an email to The Tennessean on Friday.

The city of Franklin is located just south of Nashville.

Mandisa is originally from Sacramento, California. She grew up singing in church and studied vocal performance at American River College, and continued her studies at Fisk University in Nashville, according to her record label artist bio.

Prior to competing on “American Idol,” Mandisa performed backup vocals for various artists including Shania Twain and Trisha Yearwood.

Fisk University released a statement, that said, “The Fisk Family mourns the loss of Ms. Mandisa L. Hundley, Class of 2000 and former Jubilee Singer. We send our condolences to her family and friends, and pray for comfort during this time. She touched so many lives with not only her music, but her spirit and smile.”

Mandisa told “Good Morning America” in 2017 that she fell into a deep depression in 2014 and almost took her own life following the death of her close friend, Lakisha Mitchell, who had breast cancer, NBC News reported.

In addition to winning multiple Grammy Awards, she also took home Dove Awards in contemporary Christian categories and the K-LOVE Fan Award twice, WKRN reported.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” said David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer. “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

A post on the artist’s Facebook page said early Friday: “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world. She wrote this song for a dear friend who had passed in 2017.”

“Her own words say it best. I’m already home / You’ve got to lay it down / ‘cause Jesus holds me now— / And I am not alone.”

During her career, Mandisa has sold more than 1.6 million records.