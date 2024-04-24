Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. The City of Nashville, Tennessee, was ordered to turn over documents to a judge about the Metro Nashville Police Department’s investigation into the March 2023 mass murder at a Christian school by a transgender-identifying homicidal suspect, according to court filings obtained by the Daily Wire.

The order is part of the ongoing battle over what writings will be released from the woman who murdered six people at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023. Several organizations, including the National Police Association, filed lawsuits last year after MNPD refused to release the killer’s writings as well as other investigative documents.

On Monday, Judge I’Ashea L. Myles ordered the police agency to provide her a detailed explanation of what is contained in its “investigative file” into the shooting at the Covenant School and to give her documents they believe can be released despite the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting. MNPD has 10 days to responded to the order.

As part of the order, the judge seeks “an updated set of redacted documents, which counsel for Metro contends may be released, without compromising any active investigation.”

Moreover, the judge asked MNPD to produce an affidavit estimating when it would be able to produce the redacted files upon completion of the investigation, reported the Daily Wire.

At the center of controversy is the handwritten “manifesto” reportedly authored by the trans-identifying killer, Audrey Hale, who was 28-years-old when she was fatally shot by responding officers.

Last November, conservative comedian and podcaster Steven Crowder published images of three handwritten notebook pages that he said were from Hale’s manifesto, Law Officer reported. The documents are believed to be authentic.

In the photos of the manifesto pages released by Crowder, Hale expressed left-wing racial and class animosity, referring to her white victims as “crackers” and expressing disgust for children who went “to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.” She also said that she was “ready to die” and that she hoped she would accumulate a “high death count” in her rampage.

“Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready,” she reportedly wrote. “I hope my victims aren’t.”

Hale murdered three nine-year-old children and three school staff members in their sixties in her violent attack. The children were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, the youngest daughter of Chad Scruggs, senior pastor at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian Church. School custodian Mike Hill, 61, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, and head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, were also slain.