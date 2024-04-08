Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer Morgan Wallen was taken into custody overnight and faces three felony charges in connection with an incident at Eric Church’s new honky tonk on Broadway in Nashville, according to reports.

Wallen, 30, was arrested after reportedly throwing a chair off a rooftop bar late Sunday night. He was booked into jail at 12:30 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said he’s been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest report, some Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief’s Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from far above them, hitting the ground just feet from where they stood, News Channel 5 reported.

Staff members at Chief’s told police that Wallen was responsible for tossing the chair from the sixth story of the establishment, the arrest report noted.

During a preliminary investigation, officers viewed a video which showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” the arrest report said. Afterward, Wallen reportedly laughed about the incident, according to witnesses.

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson told WKRN.

Wallen’s bond was set at $15,250 and he was released from jail at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, the New York Post reported.

The performer of notable hit songs “Cowgirls” and “Wasted on You” is scheduled to make a court appearance May 3, according to the Davidson County Criminal Court website.

The Eric Church-backed bar, Chief’s, just opened its doors for the first time on Friday, April 5, Fox reported.

