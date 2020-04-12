BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A huge party in California that defied the state’s stay-at-home orders to combat COVID-19 came to a “bad end” early Saturday as six people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a call about the shooting discovered that it occurred at a party being held at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, it came to a bad end,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Cesa Ollague.

Frantic witnesses to the shooting called 911 shortly after midnight, Ollague told members of the media.

The sheriff’s office said there were six victims, including a juvenile female and five adults. All were transported to an area hospital and were expected to survive.

Officials told KGET-TV that around 400 people are believed to have been at the party when the gunfire erupted.

Moreover, detectives discovered 94 spent shell casings and three live rounds at the scene.

Partygoers reported seeing four men drive away in a white car, according to police. At least one person reportedly returned fire at the suspect as they fled.

Furthermore, law enforcement officials told ABC23 that none of the victims were cooperating with authorities, and no arrests have been made.