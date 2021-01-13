Houston, Texas – A Houston police officer has been placed on administrative leave and could face federal charges after allegedly taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the leave on Wednesday and did not identify the officer.
AFTER TRUMP RALLY, HYPOCRITAL LEADERS ARE SUSPENDING COPS
KHOU11 reported that the officer has a scheduled disciplinary hearing with the chief on Friday.
“He has a date with me,” Acevedo said. “There’s a high probability this person will be charged with federal charges.”
The chief said he received a tip Sunday that one of his officers stormed the Capitol.
After checking his Facebook page, Acevedo confirmed the officer attended the rally, which is his constitutional right.
The Officer has been relieved of duty and provided a 48 hour notice of a disciplinary hearing with the chief of police as required by state law. https://t.co/B7UVvSG8mn
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 13, 2021
But a joint investigation with the FBI later found the officer was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol.
The suspect is a patrol officer and 18-year veteran and it appears he traveled alone to Washington, D.C.