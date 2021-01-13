Spread the word...















It doesn’t take much to find the hypocrisy in just about everyone after last week’s violence at the United States Capitol.

Law Enforcement officers across the country are being suspended and investigated for attending the protest that led up to the chaos that ensued at the Capitol.

Don’t get us wrong.

If any police officer participated in breaching the Capitol or the violence outside, we have no use for them and they need to go but this is far from the first time a peaceful protest turned into violence hours later.

We watched all summer as we were told that Black Lives Matter and other groups were conducting peaceful protests in cities across the country and at times, they turned into a mob scene that made last Wednesday look like Disneyland.

Often times, police chiefs even participated in the protests and marched with organizers.

That was their right and that is the same right that law enforcement had last week.

We have been contacted by numerous officers that attended the protest and rally and it’s safe to say that the criminals that entered the Capitol were a very small fraction of the attendees.

But you won’t hear that from the media.

This summer, the protests were “mostly peaceful” while last week it was an all out “insurrection.”

Does anyone else find it odd that politicians across the land including Washington D.C. elites were encouraging protests last summer with incoming Vice-President Kamala Harris telling Stephen Colbert “...they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop, and this is a movement, I’m telling you…..They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop,” she added….They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day.”

She was right.

They didn’t stop and neither did the violence. Billions of dollars in damage was done to cities across America and numerous cops killed and we barely heard a word from all those that are losing their mind right now.

KAMALA HARRIS BLIND TO PROTEST VIOLENCE

We didn’t blame Harris for the violence this summer and we don’t blame anyone but the rioters now.

It’s too bad that the rest of the media can’t do the same.

And for the law enforcement leaders that are showing off for whoever they are trying to impress by suspending and investigating cops for attending what was a peaceful and constitutional protest, they should be ashamed of themselves.

I wish we could say that we are surprised by the hypocrisy but we aren’t and it will not be going away anytime soon.

POLICE CHIEF LAYS ON GROUND WITH PROTESTERS

As for our readers that believe cops should be suspended for no other reason than they were in the same city as where violence ensued at the Capitol, you aren’t thinking straight.

You may be cheering now but what about when it comes time for you to exercise your constitutional right to assemble peacefully?

These are sacred rights and our police leaders should be protecting them and not abusing them.

