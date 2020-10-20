At least two Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting south of the Texas Medical Center on Tuesday morning.
“HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. ”
Chief Art Acevedo later tweeted that two officers were shot, asking the public to “please pray.”
This shooting comes just days after Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the Heights area.
We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.
KHOU11 reports that several police vehicles were at the apartment complex along with SWAT due to a “possible barricaded suspect.”
Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi tweeted that the wounded officers were taken to the hospital.
Massive police presence here at @memorialhermann treating officers injured in a shooting. #abc13 #hounews. https://t.co/vciG4lBWD4 pic.twitter.com/2aUrEmmtFR
“Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now.”
Approximately an hour after the original report of the shooting, the agency reported that a suspect was taken into custody and en route to the hospital.