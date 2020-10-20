“HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall . Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. ”

Chief Art Acevedo later tweeted that two officers were shot, asking the public to “please pray.”

This shooting comes just days after Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce was shot and killed while doing surveillance in the Heights area.

We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

KHOU11 reports that several police vehicles were at the apartment complex along with SWAT due to a “possible barricaded suspect.”