Officer Leal is HPD’s fifth line-of-duty death in the past year and the department’s first from COVID-19.

Officer Leal had been with Houston PD since 1984 and had been at the North Patrol Division since 1989.

We have lost another Houston Police Officer in the Line of Duty, 5th in past 11 months. Off Ernest Leal was a great man, always had a smile on and would share a kind word. After valiantly battling Covid, he succumbed earlier today. Please keep his family in your thoughts/prayers — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) November 28, 2020

“We have truly lost a man who defines what it means to be a public servant,” Chief Art Acevedo said in a statement.

Officer Leal leaves behind his wife, Dee, and children Victor, Veronica, Virginia and Vannessa. He is also survived by his mother, Rosa, two brothers, David and Marcus, and sister, Brenda. Officer Leal was preceded in death by his father, Ernest.

KHOU11 reports that Houston area law enforcement has lost four officers to COVID-19 this year, including three Harris County Deputies and a Harris County Precinct 5 Constable.

Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement on Officer Leal’s death, as well as the death of Joel Cirilo, a public works employee who died Wednesday after battling COVID-19.

“Mayor Sylvester Turner tonight sends his condolences to the families of two City of Houston employees who died this week as a result of COVID-19.