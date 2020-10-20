Earlier today, we reported on the shooting of two Houston Police Officers. The incident happened at 0930 hours at the Richmond Manor apartments in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.

SWAT was called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody a few hours later and was transported to the hospital.

Sergeant Harold Preston was killed.

He was a 41-year veteran of the agency and was preparing to retire this year.

The second officer shot, Courtney Waller, was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his young daughter.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Preston suffered multiple head wounds during the shooting.

Details of the shooting including why officers were on the scene have not yet been released.