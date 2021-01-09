Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — Federal agents have arrested the reveler seen wearing a horned-headress and holding a spear during Wednesday’s rampage through the Capitol.

Arizona resident Jacob Anthony Chansley, 33, also known as Jake Angeli, was arrested Saturday, the Justice Department announced.

The shirtless Chansley was identified “as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants,” DOJ officials said in a statement.

“This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade,” the feds added.

Chansley — who appears in footage from Wednesday’s chaos pumping his bicep on the dais in the Senate chamber — was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, New York Post reported.

“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Chansley, told NBC News after the chaos.

Chansley, who is known as the “QAnon Shaman” or “Q Shaman,” is known for his support of the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory, the Post reported.

The Justice Department also confirmed Saturday the Friday arrest of Adam Christian Johnson, who was seen in a viral photo carrying off Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant. (Pinellas County Jail) Also taken into custody Friday was Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia, a freshman member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Law Officer reported. Evans streamed himself entering the Capitol with the mob on his Facebook page, shouting as he crossed the threshold, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the cases.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.