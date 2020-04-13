SOUTH RANGE, Mich. — A homeowner grabbed an effective tool for self defense when he pulled out a chainsaw on a knife-wielding home invader Saturday morning, police said.
As a result, a 32-year-old man, armed with a knife, and a 40-year-old woman ran from the house after the homeowner used a chainsaw to defend himself, WLUC reported.
Deputies were able to locate both suspects at another home in South Range after an extensive search. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Houghton Police Department and Hancock Police Department.
The suspect names have not been released. There were no injuries, police said.
The man was arrested and charged with home invasion and felonious assault, WLUC reported. The woman was arrested and charged with home invasion. They are being held in jail.