As a result, a 32-year-old man, armed with a knife, and a 40-year-old woman ran from the house after the homeowner used a chainsaw to defend himself, WLUC reported.

Deputies were able to locate both suspects at another home in South Range after an extensive search. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Houghton Police Department and Hancock Police Department.

The suspect names have not been released. There were no injuries, police said.