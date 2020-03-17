APPOMATTOX, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

State Police said the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible home invasion robbery that was going to happen overnight at a residence in Chase City on Sunday, WSET reported.

VSP confirmed deputies responded to the home where they found four suspects around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. When responding deputies tried to make contact, the robbers opened fire and a gun battle ensued.

According to police, one of the assailants died at the scene. The body was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and identification.

Another suspect was severely wounded. He was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment due to life-threatening injuries.

Police said that two others fled on foot but were arrested a short distance away.

Although they did not clarify who was deceased, injured, and uninjured, VSP said the following people have each been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, WSET reported.

20-year-old Jonathan T. Watson

20-year-old Jack M. Heverin

18-year-old Zaquan D. Meadows

24-year-old Emily Spencer

VSP said there were no deputies injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.