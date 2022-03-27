Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Time was of the essence requiring police and health officials in Virginia to rapidly work to help save the life of a man in Richmond bitten by his own deadly snake, according to a report.

The Virginia State Police received a call from the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department requesting the “expedited delivery” of anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium, WAVY reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, a man was bitten by his own pet snake, which is an African Pit Viper. It is listed as one of the top ten deadliest snakes in the world, according to the news outlet.

Although VCU hospital staff initially treated the man with an anti-venom from the National Zoo, he reportedly required a second dose to “save his life,” officials said.

A sergeant with the Virginia State Police was able to get the anti-venom from an employee at the Virginia Beach Aquarium and raced against time to get the treatment from Virginia Beach to Richmond.

In a short period of time, the anti-venom was provided to VCU emergency personnel, according to WAVY.

At the time of publication, the medical status of the man is unknown.