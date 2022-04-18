Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Two felons escaped from a mental institution in Virginia over the weekend. One has been captured while the other remains at large. The Virginia State Police warns the outstanding suspect is armed and dangerous.

The pair, Austin Preston Leigh, 31, and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, broke free from Eastern State Hospital in James City County on Sunday, police said.

Leigh was quickly taken into custody Sunday evening. However, Wilkerson is considered “armed and dangerous” and remains at large, Fox News reported.

Austin P. Leigh, 31, IN CUSTODY. Search continues for Bryant M. Wilkerson, 29. Both escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg 4/17/22.

Wilkerson, convicted felon w/outstanding warrants on file, considered armed & dangerous.

Wilkerson has an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 with information, VSP tweeted.

The report did not provide details on their commitment offenses.

