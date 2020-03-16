Springfield (MO) police chief Paul Williams has confirmed one officer has died and another hurt and three other people are dead in a shooting that happened late Sunday night at a Kum & Go Store at 2885 east Chestnut Expressway.

The suspect was found dead inside the store for the fifth fatality.

Williams said police received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” late Sunday. As officers were responding, witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store, and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees, Williams said. The first two officers who arrived were shot.

Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, finding three citizens dead. The gunman also was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

The shooter went to the convenience store and shot four people inside, killing three and injuring a fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers responded to the scene, both were shot by the suspect.

One officer, Christopher Walsh, died at a local hospital, while the other, Josiah Overton, is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

Walsh had been with the department for more than three years and was an Army veteran.

Three innocent victims inside the store are dead, and the suspect was also found dead.

Chestnut Expressway remains shut down from Prince Lane to Belcrest Avenue while police investigate the scene.

“Both officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions,” Williams said.

The identifies of the other victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, the chief said.

He said it was too early to comment on the impact the shooting had on his department.

“We’re still investigating multiple crime scenes and dealing with grieving the loss of one of our own,” he said.

The Springfield Police Department sent the latest information Monday morning in a news release following the briefing at police headquarters. Below is the statement from Chief Williams:

The information being released this morning are the confirmed facts we have available at this time and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

On March 15, 2020, at 11:24 p.m., Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Battlefield and Lone Pine regarding a shooting. While en route, multiple shooting calls were received, including one at 2100 S Ingram Mill and another at Sunshine and Hwy 65.

Another call came in at 11:43 and officers were dispatched to the Kum & Go located at 2885 E Chestnut Expressway regarding another shooting. Callers reported a vehicle crashing at the scene and an armed suspect entering the store and shooting customers and employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officer Josiah Overton and Officer Christopher Walsh were first to arrive and were immediately fired upon by the suspect.

Other responding officers arrived, removed the two injured officers and made entry into the store where they found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At the scene, they also located three other deceased individuals and one person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a local hospital where they are being treated. Next of kin for the victims have not been notified yet.

The suspect has not yet been positively identified.

Unfortunately, Officer Christopher Walsh suffered a fatal gunshot wound and passed away at the hospital.

Officer Josiah Overton sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officer Overton has been with SPD for two years and Officer Walsh was with SPD for three and a half years and was a U.S. Army veteran who remained active in the Army Reserves.

Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions. We ask that you respect their families’ privacy at this time. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the officers’ families and the members of the Springfield Police Department.