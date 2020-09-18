Herschel Walker posted a video on Twitter sharing his thoughts about learning Black Lives Matter is led by “trained Marxists.”
In the video, the former Georgia Bulldog, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL great asked the professional football community: “Is this who you are supporting? A trained Marxist tells you they are anti-government, anti-American, anti-Christian, anti everything.”
I have finally WOKE UP…I am shaking you America! As Maya said, when someone tells you who they are, believe them. #doyourhomework @FoxNews @CNN @espn @AJC @POTUS @MSNBC @HouseDemocrats @GOP @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/9GGNAplEAz
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) September 17, 2020
