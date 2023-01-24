Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Jan. 24, 2023

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department released additional bodycam footage on Monday related to the arrest and subsequent death of Keenan Anderson, which took place earlier this month.

Anderson, 31, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors were cousins. Anderson was a teacher from Washington, D.C., but visiting family in Los Angeles, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The incident began when motorists flagged down an officer regarding a car crash in Venice, California, about 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 3. The citizens said Anderson caused the collision and was running in the middle of the street exhibiting erratic behavior, according to LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz.

The officer contacted Anderson and asked him to sit down, while trying to get an understanding about what occurred. The officer also called for additional units to assist with a DUI related crash investigation.

The full bodycam video shows about seven minutes of the encounter prior to Anderson trying to leave the scene on foot. He is subsequently tased and taken into custody in the middle of traffic.

LAPD CRITICAL INCIDENT COMMUNITY BRIEFING

After he was subdued, Anderson was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He died at the medical facility about four hours later. His autopsy and cause of death are on “security hold” at the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, according to FOX 11.

Officials with LAPD said Anderson experienced a medical emergency. Preliminary toxicology reports indicated there was cocaine and marijuana in his blood system, FOX reported.

Anderson’s family filed a $50 million claim for damages against the City of Los Angeles—a precursor to a lawsuit. The city has not yet commented on the allegations.

LAPD said a complete investigation into Anderson’s death was being conducted.

Jamie McBride, director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League said in response to the ongoing protest of this incident, along with two other cases currently generating protests, that “we, the union, stand behind all of our officers involved in all three incidents that they did everything correctly,” FOX 11 reported.

Law Officer article, Jan. 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES – On January 3, a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after fighting with LAPD officers and getting tased during an arrest for allegedly committing a felony hit & run and attempted auto theft. A toxicology test found cocaine and cannabis in his system, the Post Millennial reported.

LAPD Commanding Officer of Media Relations Captain Kelly Muniz said that an officer was flagged down for a traffic collision near Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard in Pacific Area at 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 3. Keenan Anderson was initially detained for a DUI investigation. However, he later fled on foot.

Officers caught Anderson and a physical altercation ensued. During the use of force encounter, Allen was tased and taken into custody.

A "cousin" of #BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors (the one w/the multi-million dollar homes) died after committing a felony hit & run, trying to steal a car, resisting arrest & getting tased by LAPD. He tested positive for cocaine. Cullors is calling for the police chief to resign. pic.twitter.com/ZQYlWDaIub — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 13, 2023

Shortly afterward, Allen was transported to a local hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.

LAPD provided the following overview on Wednesday:

On January 3, 2023, at around 3:38 p.m., a West Traffic Division motor officer was flagged down for a traffic collision in the area of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard in Pacific Area. He observed a male, later identified as Keenan Anderson, running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior. Several citizens involved in the traffic collision motioned to Anderson, indicating that he caused the accident. The officer contacted Anderson, verbalized with him, and requested additional units for a DUI investigation. Anderson initially followed the officer’s commands and sat at the northeast corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevard for several minutes as the officer spoke with him. As additional units arrived at scene, Anderson suddenly attempted to flee the location. Officers gave chase as Anderson ran eastbound in the middle of the street on Venice Boulevard. As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance. Anderson was subsequently handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles. Shortly after Anderson was taken into custody, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid for deployment of the TASER. Anderson was transported via a rescue ambulance (RA) to a local hospital in the City of Santa Monica. While at the hospital, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased. One officer received minor abrasions to his hands during the use of force. Detectives from Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

On Wednesday, LAPD provided the following community briefing regarding the incident:

Cullors acknowledged on Instagram that Anderson was related to her, writing in part, “This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on January 3rd, 2023.”