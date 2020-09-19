The fatal encounter began when Gwinnett County Police officers investigating gang activity discovered a stolen vehicle with two occupants. When an officer tried to make contact with the occupants, they fled in two different directions, Loganville-Grayson Patch reported .

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police K9 died in the line of duty and a Stone Mountain suspect was killed during a shootout on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Georgia.

Soon thereafter, Gwinnett County SWAT officers and K9 Blue began searching the woods nearby. According to a statement from the Gwinnett County Police Department, K9 Blue located items from the suspect and tracked him down.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Robert Samuel Craig Lusk, 18, of Stone Mountain.

When Lusk was given commands by police, the statement said, he fired at them. As a result, officers returned fire. During the shootout, Lusk and K9 Blue were shot. Both died from their injuries after being taken to area hospitals.