Goodyear cannot drive away from their inequitable policy prohibiting Blue Lives, MAGA items

August 20, 2020
three Tennessee officers

Three Tennessee officers decommissioned after executing search warrant at wrong home

August 20, 2020
Portland rioter

Feds Arrest Portland Rioter For Clubbing Deputy U.S. Marshal With Bat

August 20, 2020
Welcome home

Welcome home!

August 19, 2020
Thomas Lane

Thomas Lane’s attorney files motion to have case dismissed saying George Floyd died of an overdose

August 19, 2020
New Jersey Supreme Court

New Jersey Supreme Court rules Newark went too far with civilian oversight of police

August 19, 2020
Detention officer

New Jersey detention officer suspended over hateful comments about murdered boy

August 19, 2020
Minnesota state house candidate

Minnesota state house candidate says, ‘Blue lives ain’t sh**’ among other expletives during protest

August 19, 2020
Democratic Party Platform

Democratic Party Platform Takes Shameful Aim at Cops

August 19, 2020
Nascar stolen

‘National Anthem’ NASCAR Stolen

August 19, 2020
Indiana woman

Indiana woman admits she burned infant with lighter, held baby’s face against treadmill, police say

August 19, 2020
attackers arrested

Arrests made after BLM protesters assault, fire shotgun at off-duty officers at their home

August 18, 2020
K9 Roscoe

K9 Roscoe killed by friendly fire

August 18, 2020
Denver councilwoman

Denver councilwoman proposes changing name of police to ‘Peace Force’

August 18, 2020
Colorado officers

Colorado police reform bill has sent officers to the exits

August 19, 2020
Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott proposes legislation that would punish cities for defunding police

August 18, 2020
Susan B. Anthony

President Trump offers posthumous pardon for Susan B. Anthony

August 18, 2020
BLM movement

BLM Movement Is Victimizing Black America

August 19, 2020
18 officers injured

Chicago police officers retiring at double the normal rate

August 18, 2020
Portland man

Portland man viciously attacked; people call it a ‘war zone’ … ‘third world country’

August 18, 2020
Portland police officer

Portland police officer provides noteworthy perspective of riots

August 17, 2020
Josh Silverman

Portland sergeant: ‘We’ve had some broken hands, broken wrists, broken foot, stuff like that, some concussions’

August 17, 2020
Thursday, August 20, 2020
BLM and LGBT items are approved

BLM and LGBT items are approved

by Law Officer
August 20, 2020
in Laws & Legal, News
TOPEKA, Kan. – A Goodyear employee says the company has put out an inequitable policy, which prohibits Blue Lives and MAGA items while approving Black Lives Matter and LGBT material.

A photo widely spread on social media and seen below demonstrates the inequality. It shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy, WIBW reported.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy. (Photo submitted to WIBW)

According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

“If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory,” said the employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears of being fired. “If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

The news organization reached out to Goodyear about the slide. They did not answer questions when asked if the slide was part of a training from their main office.

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

Melissa Monaco, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning calling for a boycott of the company, prompting the company to release a new statement.

After the President’s tweet, Goodyear released a statement saying their corporate office didn’t make the slide, WIBW reported.

“First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” the statement said.

However, the employee disputed Goodyear.

“The thing that we were given in a presentation was from Akron, Ohio and we were told it was for every Goodyear site, whether it was a plant, store, whatever the case may be,” said the confidential employee who fears termination if his/her identity is disclosed.

Goodyear continued: “We ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

WIBW obtained an audio recording of the presentation. The speaker referenced instances of racial graffiti in the locker room, and detailed what is and is not allowed under the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

The unidentified speaker says the rules were created to make a better work environment.

“The rules around now what you can wear. Let’s try and comply with these so you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do in this factory, in this factory right. We all work together to make tires that’s what we do. That’s what we get paid to do. So, let’s continue to do that and do the right thing and keep this place what it has always been, a good place to work,” the speaker said.

The speaker does not specifically mention the Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan shown on the slide, but did say political campaigns are a no-go.

“Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant,” he listed off.

You can listen to audio from that training meeting HERE.

 

Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.
