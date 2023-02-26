Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A driver in Arizona mowed down a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in the city of Goodyear, a suburb of Phoenix. Two people were killed in the horrific crash, while 11 others sustained injuries, according to authorities.

The massive collision, described by police as a “serious injury crash involving a large group of bicyclists” occurred about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. The deadly entanglement forced a closure of Cotton Lane in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC85. Spokesperson Lisa Berry of the Goodyear Police Department said the driver of the pickup truck that was hauling a trailer remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, one rider died at the hospital, and another cyclist is listed in critical condition, authorities confirmed. Ten others riders sustained an assortment of unspecified “serious” injuries, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle was later identified by police as 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan. He was arrested and booked on several charges, including two counts of manslaughter, police said in an update on Sunday, NBC News reported.

Quintana-Lujan also faces three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, according to KEYT.

Although the victims were not identified, one of the deceased is a local resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state, Fox News reported.

“The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole,” the department said on Facebook.

The cause of the crash, including whether any impairment was involved, remains under investigation, authorities said.