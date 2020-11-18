GEORGIA — A monitor has reportedly discovered a 9,626-vote error in Georgia’s DeKalb County’s hand recount, according to Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer.

“One of our monitors discovered a 9,626 vote error in the DeKalb County hand count. One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump – an improbable margin even by DeKalb standards,” Shafer said. “The actual count for the batch was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump.”

According to Shafer, the error, if not discovered, would have essentially given Biden enough votes to “cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd and Walton.”

“We were limited to 1 monitor for every 10 counting tables and we were kept some distance from the tables. There is no telling what we missed under these unreasonable restrictions. The miscounted batch had to be signed off by two official counters,” Shafer continued in the Wednesday update, Breitbart reported.

The Georgia GOP chairman added that an affidavit from the monitor has been turned over to the secretary of state, and their attorneys have “requested an investigation.”

One of our monitors discovered a 9,626 vote error in the DeKalb County hand count. One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump – an improbable margin even by DeKalb standards. The actual count for the batch was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd and Walton. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

Biden’s margin of victory in this batch of votes (99.9%) bested Bashar al-Assad’s 2007 margin (97.6%) and Raul Castro’s 2008 margin (99.4%). It matched Kim Jong-il’s 2009 margin (99.9%). — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

Shafer also pushed back on criticism from the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman, who stated that Shafer’s report was “grossly misleading.”

“Dave is wrong here. We have no idea whether either the first or second hand count matches the original machine count because audit has not been completed,” he said after Wasserman asserted that the discovery does not impact Georgia’s overall vote margin:

Dave is wrong here. We have no idea whether either the first or second hand count matches the original machine count because audit has not been completed. https://t.co/FamjVR656h — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

The news follows reports of thousands of uncounted ballots in other Georgia counties, Law Officer reported. On Monday, the Georgia secretary of state’s office announced that Floyd County discovered roughly 2,600 uncounted ballots.

According to officials, President Trump benefitted the most from the discovery, with 1,643 votes, followed by 865 additional votes for Joe Biden (D) and 16 for libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen. The finding resulted in a net gain of about 800 for the president, Breitbart reported.

Well look what we found here…thousands of uncounted ballots in Georgia… “Georgia recount: Newly found votes in Floyd County could benefit Trump” https://t.co/0BFvNjp5BS — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 16, 2020

On Tuesday, the Georgia secretary of state’s office announced that over 2,700 votes in Fayette County were not uploaded properly, Law Officer reported.

“Of the 2,755 votes, 1,577 were for President Trump, while 1,128 went to former Vice President Joe Biden,” as Breitbart reported.

New: a memory card was found during the audit in Fayette county with 2,755 votes. Decreased Biden statewide lead by 449. New margin total statewide in GA is a 12,929 lead for Biden — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020

Trump also netted 176 votes following an audit in Walton County.

Shafer and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who is leading the Trump campaign’s recount effort in Georgia, sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) last week expressing concern over the state’s audit, recount, and recanvass and contending that the “stated goals … do not satisfy our concerns that gave rise to our request for a hand count in the first place.”