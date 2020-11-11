Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday morning that there will be an audit and full hand recount of votes in the state for the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the Peach State by about 14,000 votes, Daily Wire reported.

“Georgia’s secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000,” reported Zeke Miller, citing The Associated Press.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's secretary of state has announced a full hand recount of the presidential race; Biden leads by about 14,000. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 11, 2020

“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once,” Raffensperger said at the press conference, according to CBS News. “It will be a heavy lift.”

Decision Desk HQ called Alaska for Trump earlier on Wednesday morning, awarding him the state’s three electoral votes. And on Tuesday, the outlet called North Carolina for the president, as well, earning POTUS another 15 electoral votes.

In Arizona, where there are 11 electoral votes to be collected, tens of thousands of votes are still being counted. Biden currently amassed a roughly 12,800 vote lead.

Maricopa county has posted 5,291 ballots.

Breakdown

Biden: 2,213 (41.8%)

Trump: 2,982 (56.4%) This was a net gain of +769 for Trump. Biden leads Trump by 12,813 in Arizona. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 11, 2020

Trump has yet to concede the election as legal challenges continue in several swing states.