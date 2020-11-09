DETROIT — An election worker in Detroit as well as a GOP poll watcher allege that they witnessed potential voter fraud and suspicious conduct in sworn affidavits as part of an election lawsuit in Michigan.

“Election fraud lawsuit was filed in Detroit with affidavits alleging backdating ballots, no matching signatures. It includes an affidavit from a city employee claiming she was asked to backdate ballots,” national correspondent Matt Finn of Fox News reported.

NEW: election fraud lawsuit was filed in Detroit with affidavits alleging backdating ballots, no matching signatures. It includes an affidavit from a city employee claiming she was asked to backdate ballots: — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 9, 2020

A Detroit elections worker, Jessy Jacob, testified that a supervisor ordered him to backdate absentee ballots, Daily Wire reported.

“I processed absentee ballot packages to be sent to voters while I worked at the election headquarters in September 2020 along with 70-80 other poll workers. I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making announcements for all workers to engage in this practice,” Jacob testified, according to the lawsuit.

In another instance, Jacob allegedly witnessed Detroit election workers “coaching” voters to cast ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot,” Jacob said. “I witnessed these election workers and employees going over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.”

“During the last two weeks while working at this satellite location, I was specifically instructed by my supervisor not to ask for driver’s license or any photo I.D. when a person was trying to vote,” Jacob added.

The lawsuit also includes a sworn affidavit from former Michigan assistant attorney general and GOP poll watcher Zachary Larsen, who said that as he oversaw the ballot counting process, election workers appeared to be counting ballots for “non-eligible” voters.

Sworn affidavit from a Republican poll challenger, Zachary Larsen, a former Assistant AG: pic.twitter.com/vvOHc4rAEf — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 9, 2020

Last week, a Michigan judge rejected a lawsuit by the Trump campaign on the grounds that the campaign had not produced any evidence to back up their charges of voter fraud. This would appear to change the scenario.