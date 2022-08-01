Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. – A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia was killed in a freak accident Sunday morning when a large pine tree fell and crushed his patrol unit, authorities said.

Deputy Jamie Reynolds of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office died instantly when the tree came crashing down on the passenger compartment of his cruiser as he drove eastbound on Georgia Highway 16 just east of Shoal Creek Road, Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a news release.

Law enforcement authorities did not immediately supply additional details about the bizarre incident.

According to Sheriff Dix, Deputy Reynolds is survived by his wife and children, Fox News reported.

“He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems,” Dix said in a written statement.

The deputy started his law enforcement career 1995 and subsequently joined the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

The sheriff vowed that his department will support Reynolds’ family going forward.

